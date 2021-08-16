CAMDEN — Maine songstress Lindsay Mower will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in the SoundCheck series of the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street. Her one-set concert is sponsored by 40 Paper Italian Bistro & Bar.

Mower writes her own music, featuring a fusion of jazzy, folksy and bluesy pop tunes. She currently is the principal songwriter, vocalist and bassy rhythm guitarist for the band Natural High Jumble; and she also plays saxophone in Vermont-based groups Eleven Eleven, Love Licks and Low Pressure Movement. This is her last solo tour in Maine before shifting focus to other musical, theatrical and otherwise artistic projects under the name Lulu Moss.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house is using a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a mask in the building is requested. Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page.

Also happening this weekend is Camden Summer Sounds, the last of two outdoor Sunday afternoon concerts at the Camden Snow Bowl. The free Aug. 22 concert features Primo Cubano with special guest the Ryan Blotnick Jazz Quartet, which will open the show at 2 p.m. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.