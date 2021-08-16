BELFAST — Due to major COVID spike in Waldo County Belfast Summer Nights is suspending the remainder of the 2021 concert series. Our concern is for the kids who can’t be vaccinated. We are choosing to limit spread opportunity by refraining from hosting large gatherings — particularly with the start of school on the horizon. We realize this will not be a popular decision for all, and we thank you for trying to understand.

Summer Nights has been wildly popular this year. We’re grateful for the many blessings we’ve enjoyed- an outstanding July of reunions, picnics, dancing and rainbows. With those memories in our hearts, we choose to close our 2021 Summer Nights Series and look forward to the next one! In addition, * wow * we send a raft of appreciation and awe for all our 2021 musicians, sound technicians, volunteers, audience members and sponsors.

Be well, take care of each other, see you down the trail! ~ Ando and Annadeene, Belfast Summer Nights organizers