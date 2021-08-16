LOVELL — Whatever did New England villagers do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? It is not surprising that our ancestors warmed up those long, cold evenings with social entertainments from music and dancing to charades, sewing circles and neighborhood suppers. Jo Radner, a retired professor from American University and past president of the American Folklore Society and the National Storytelling Network, has been studying wintertime amusements in rural 19th century Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 7-8 p.m. for a very entertaining evening!

This free event will be presented in person at the Charlotte Hobbs Library (masks required) and, simultaneously, on Zoom. To access the Zoom link and to learn more, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177.