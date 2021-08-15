A Monmouth man was fatally struck by a passing motorist while he was walking along Main Street on Thursday morning.

Kyle Foyt-Brides, 29, was struck by a Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Randy Chang, 35, of Farmingdale near the Warren Road, the Portland Press Herald Reported. Foyt-Bridges died at the scene.

Citing dense fog and Foyt-Brides’ dark clothing as factors in the crash, no charges are expected to be filed, Monmouth police chief Kevin Mulherin told the newspaper.

Chang was uninjured in the crash, the newspaper reported.