WASHINGTON — Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy specialist and expert in the economics of efficient milking systems, will be visiting Bò Lait Farm, 414 W. Washington Road, Washington, at 10:30 a.m. and Sweetland Farm, 29 Bessey Ridge Road, Albion, at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Tranel is known in the dairy industry for his low-cost TRANS Iowa swing parlor renovation plans for tie-stall barns and his research on robotic milking systems. Bò Lait Farm recently installed a TRANS Iowa parlor and Sweetland Farm is considering installation. Meetings are informal and will include time for questions at each site visit.

There is no fee to attend; registration is requested by Aug. 23. For more information, to register or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Billiejo Pendleton at 207-342-5971; or Rick Kersbergen at richard.kersbergen@maine.edu. More information also is available on the event webpage.

This event is sponsored by University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Stonyfield Organic, Organic Valley, University of Vermont Cooperative Extension, Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, New Hampshire Dairy Practices Committee, AgriMark and Dairy Farmers of America.