HAMPDEN – Business Lending Solutions, LLC, announces the addition of another new credit union partner, bringing the company’s total number of partners to 15 credit unions across the state.

BLS was created in 2004 to provide Maine credit unions with a financially strong partner highly specialized in business lending.

Maine Family Federal Credit Union has partnered with BLS to serve the business lending needs of its members in Androscoggin County. MFFCU Vice President of Financial Services Linda Poulin said, “We are pleased to now be associated with Business Lending Solutions. The business needs of our members are only growing, and this new partnership will enable us to strengthen business lending services to those members.”





According to BLS Senior Vice President and COO Will Hatt, the company’s capabilities range from small loans to finance a single piece of equipment or technology improvements to business expansion and acquisitions loans and larger loans to finance commercial real estate purchases. Those loans range from $50,000 to $20 million.

Hatt said, “Our mission is to help Maine businesses thrive by providing commercial lending through our credit union partners. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this newest addition because it increases our ability to help even more businesses throughout the state.”

