PORTLAND — Fr. Brian Conley, SJ has joined Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland as the new superior of the Jesuit Community in Portland. Our Lady of Hope is comprised of St. Joseph Church on 673 Stevens Avenue, St. Pius X Church on 492 Ocean Avenue and St. Brigid School.

A native of Dedham, Massachusetts, Fr. Conley entered the Society of Jesus in 1992 and was ordained to the priesthood at St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on June 16, 2001.

For the past nine years, he has served on the Clinical Pastoral Education faculty at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston, as the superior of the Jesuit Community at B.C. High, and on the B.C. High Board of Trustees from 2012-18. Fr. Conley also celebrated Mass regularly at St. Christine Church in Marshfield.





Prior to moving to Boston, Fr. Conley served for 12 years as a staff chaplain, coordinator of CPE, and director of mission and pastoral care at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Fr. Conley completed his theological studies at the Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Brighton, Massachusetts, and earned a master’s degree in philosophical resources from Fordham University in the Bronx, New York.

Prior to entering the Jesuits, he worked as a computer programmer and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Suffolk University, also in Boston.