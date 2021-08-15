Deb Soule, creator of Avena Botanicals, Rockport, will speak at the Good Life Center on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. She will lead a discussion on herbal remedies to improve one’s resilience and health in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. Soule is an herbalist, teacher, gardener and author of “Healing Herbs for Women,” “The Healing Garden,”’ and “How to Move Like a Gardener.”

Soule was raised in a small town in western Maine and began gardening and studying medicinal uses of herbs at age 16. Her company, Avena Botanicals, sells high quality herbal products. Soule is well renowned and nationally recognized in the organic gardening community. She is a long-time supporter of the Good Life Center and a good friend of Helen and Scott Nearing.

The Good Life Center Summer Speaker Series has been moved from its traditional Monday night format to Sunday afternoons to facilitate an outdoor event that allows for social distancing. The afternoon events will take place, rain or shine, under a tent on the lawn of the iconic Nearing homestead. Bring your lawn chair, come early and enjoy the beautiful scenery and gardens, tour the handmade stone house, and visit the interesting yurts on the property. No admission is charged, but donations are appreciated.

The mission of the Good Life Summer Speaker Series is to engage and challenge community members to think about the most current societal problems in creative and progressive ways. The title of the speaker series is borrowed from the byline of Helen and Scott Nearing’s famous book Living the Good Life: To live sanely and simply in a troubled world. The Good Life Center is located in Harborside at Forest Farm, the last homestead of authors and icons of the back-to-the-land movement Helen and Scott Nearing. The Good Life Center is open Thursdays through Mondays, 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. To view upcoming speakers and events at the Good Life Center, you may go to http://www.goodlife.org

or call 207-326-8211.