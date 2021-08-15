ALLAGASH – The Allagash Historical Society Museum has opened for the season, featuring the history, lore and culture of Maine’s first Irish settlement.

The museum houses artifacts, tools, houseware goods and clothing items from past generations, as well as books on an array of historical and present-day traditions and experiences of the Irish/Scottish families who settled the most remote, rugged area of Maine in 1886.

The museum showcases and honors town residents’ past and ongoing logging and farming work ethic, as well as the region’s worldwide reputation as a premier destination for outdoor recreation, particularly hunting, fishing and camping.





A map and information about the Allagash Wilderness Waterway and North Maine Woods also will be available at the museum.

The museum is located at the north end of the St. John River Bridge and will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through the end of September.

The museum is supported by donations, the National Park Service and past grants from the Maine Acadian Heritage Council.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required while inside the museum, in accordance with guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control.

For more information, contact museum President Allen Jackson at 207-231-5006.