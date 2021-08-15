Personal note: I imagine that most people who know me think of me as an active, adventurous sort. But sometimes, I just want to float around on my stomach and look at fish. Such was the case last weekend, when my husband, Derek, and I went for an adventure on Spring River Lake.

Initially, I selected the lake because I wanted to check out the remote campsites. We didn’t have time to camp that night. It was Sunday and we both had to work in the morning. I figured we’d do a little recon and decide whether or not we’d like to return for an overnight trip.

On Google Maps, we could see that the lake featured several beaches, but nothing could prepare me for the sandy paradise we found. Paddling north from the boat launch, we followed the shoreline to the north end of the lake. Along the way, we maneuvered our canoe so I could photograph a lone waterlily. We also paused so I could photograph a loon swimming off shore, though we were careful not to disturb it from its fishing.

Landing on a long beach at the north end of the lake, we laid a towel in the sand and enjoyed a picnic of PB&Js. As we ate, we waited patiently for the sun, which was hidden by a thick cluster of clouds. When it at last emerged, bathing us in warmth, we pulled on our goggles and flippers and headed into the water.

I’d only been snorkeling a few seconds before I spotted a fish weaving through clumps of grass at the bottom of the lake. Then there was another, and another. That day, Derek and I saw many small fish, and while I don’t have any practice in fish identification, it was clear to me that we were seeing several different species by their many differences.

We also saw freshwater mussels half-buried in mud, their shells slightly parted as they filtered tiny bits of food out of the water. At first, they looked like rocks, but the uniformity of their shape and size gave them away. They were scattered all over the bottom of the lake.

The whole experience certainly convinced us both to return to the lake for a camping trip. I’d also like to paddle the nearby Tunk Lake, which I hear is one of the clearest bodies of water in Maine. Sounds like another snorkeling spot.