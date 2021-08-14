Central High School of Corinth’s Izzy Allen, sister of Husson University standout Sydney Allen, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine on a basketball scholarship.

Allen, a 5-foot-10 point guard, burst onto the scene as a freshman this past winter, averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game. She was named the Eastern Maine Sports Female Athlete of the Week twice.

She will join a sorority of recent in-state players that includes UMaine assistant coach Parise Rossignol from Madawaska, Maddy McVicar from Calais, Sierra Tapley from Bar Harbor and current player Lexi Mittelstadt from Wilton.





Allen said she was “shocked and honored” to be offered a scholarship by UMaine head coach Amy Vachon.

“I always wanted to stay in state but I never expected this to happen at all. I am really excited to have this opportunity,” said the 15-year-old Allen.

Central coach Jamie Russell said she is a special player.

“She makes everything look effortless. Everything comes so easy for her…handling the ball, shooting, no-look passes,” Russell said. “She is a natural.”

Allen had 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 52-24 win over Piscataquis Community High School of Guilford in their Penquis League North semifinal and added 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 41-30 loss to Dexter in the Penquis League North championship game.

One thing that sets her apart from other players is she is a multi-range shooter, according to Russell.

“There are kids today who can hit threes but they can’t hit 12 or 13-footers. Izzy can shoot the three, the mid-range jumper and she can take it to the basket,” Russell said. “That’s a unique ability today.”

She is able to score while being double-teamed and she is a good defender. She has a long wingspan and uses it to get tips, and she can take the ball down the court and score off it, Russell added.

And her work ethic is second to none.

“She puts a lot of time into it. She doesn’t need someone to be with her. She’ll work on her game on her own,” he added. “She is very self-motivated.”

Allen said she intends to keep working on all aspects of her game in order to improve and she will also spend time in the weight room to get stronger. She also wants to get quicker.

She plays for Husson coach Kissy Walker’s Maine React AAU basketball team and trains year-round with Ben Teer and his Teer Basketball Training business.

When she works out on her own, she said she spends a lot of time dribbling, not just shooting, because “dribbling is a big part of the game.”

Defense will be a focus of hers because she knows UMaine prides itself on its team defense.

Allen, the fourth of John and Sue Ann Allen’s nine children, said she is indebted to her older siblings Sydney, Abi and Simon, for their role in her development.

Allen has a very athletic family as John and Sue Ann were both guards at Central, and Sue Ann went on to become a 1,000-point scorer at Husson University and was inducted into its Sports Hall of Fame. Sydney was a 1,000-point scorer at Central and an All-State player and is a captain at Husson. Abi played for Central and is now playing for the University of Maine at Augusta.

Simon will be a senior at Central and owns the school’s 3-point record with 10 in a game set last season.

Allen, who is also an outstanding soccer and softball player at Central, said the UMaine coaching staff encouraged her to play multiple sports and she is more than happy to oblige.

“I love playing all sports. But basketball is my favorite,” she said.

Under NCAA guidelines, college coaches aren’t allowed to comment on their verbal commits.

Allen’s coming to UMaine is dependent upon her being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility guidelines.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Ben Teer’s name. It has been updated.