Tackling climate change for Maine families

When I was in high school, my brother was struck by a debilitating illness. He experienced extreme confusion and fatigue and could no longer complete his schoolwork. He had trouble sleeping, and felt nerve pain and stiffness in his joints. Before he found a doctor that specializes in Lyme disease, his symptoms were deemed psychological. He was cured only after four years of treatment.

The following year, my mom got Lyme disease, too, and was forced to close her retina practice. She felt she could no longer function at the level required to help her patients.





These episodes are becoming increasingly common. In Maine, cases of Lyme disease have tripled over the last decade. Why? Deer ticks, the primary carriers of the disease, are more active and for longer periods because Maine’s climate is warming.

I don’t want anyone to experience the same pain, exhaustion and self-doubt that my family went through. But the problem will only get worse as temperatures rise. That’s why I look forward to all that U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King are doing in the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus to tackle the climate challenge.

One solution that can unite left and right is the Baker-Shultz carbon dividends solution. By harnessing the power of the market, it would deliver significant emissions reductions — 57 percent by 2035 — while driving $1.4 trillion in clean energy investment. A solution that meets the scale of the challenge while keeping the economy churning is a win-win — and it would help protect Maine families like mine.

Noah Robinson

Little Deer Isle

Olympic glory

Now that the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics have concluded and the U.S. shined with most gold medals and most overall medal victories, the 2022 Winter Olympics in China are on the horizon. The U.S. will be sending winter sports athletes to represent the nation. Maybe some of them have a political anti-flag and anti-national anthem attitude with their own home country, which they will represent along with the millions of Americans who respect their national flag and anthem.

These are millions of Americans who would not, just could not, do not want to live and call anywhere else “home sweet home.” Got a problem? Fine. Fix it, but don’t tear down the neighborhood. Don’t revise history just because things are not, apparently, agreeable.

So if there are any 2022 American winter Olympians who want to use the Olympic stage to protest the U.S., it is strongly suggested that they appreciate their own homeland and that they protest China’s reported human right abuses and apparent designs on Taiwan. Let the world see just how soon and abruptly they get yanked off the Olympic world stage.

If they want to really do something for their home nation, the U.S., return home with Olympic competition victory glory.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket

Rule of law should decide in Belfast

It’s been more than a few years now since Nordic Aquafarms graced our shores with its proposal to use land in the Little River district of Belfast to make way for its money-making scheme. It has never made sense to me that it would hang on this long, what with local heros Judith Grace and Jeffrey Mabee refusing to sell their property to the company. (They claim ownership to a right-of-way that a judge is deciding on right now. Nordic must have access to the bay so it can flush water from its giant fish tanks into it.)

Recently, all five Belfast city councilors declared the city’s right to put pipes into the shoreland despite the wishes of the owners of the land. City lawyer, Bill Kelly, has signed off on them to do this.

Why is this action being taken now, when the judge is deliberating on the case? When the decision is so close to being made as to the rights of Nordic to ownership of the right-of-way? This is speculation, but maybe it’s because Nordic’s case made in court recently was so weak. I’m guessing the company is afraid that it’s going to lose this one.

Belfast city councilors are not kings. They cannot leapfrog over the judicial system and magically grant a private corporation the right to develop the property of people who have paid their property taxes for 40 years here and proven themselves stellar members of the community.

This is the time to speak out. I’m doing so, and I’m asking my community to stand up for what is so clearly right in this situation: let the rule of law decide. If Nordic doesn’t like the decision, it can be appealed. That’s how it’s done here in America.

Jennifer Hill

Waldo