An Arundel woman has been arrested for allegedly running over a man with her car earlier this month.

Melinda Berry has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Her Thursday arrest stemmed from an assault that police said happened on Aug. 3.

On that day, Berry was having an argument with a man, whom police did not identify, inside an Arundel home before it eventually spilled outside.

Berry got into her car, and while the man was trying to take the car’s keys to keep her from leaving, Berry allegedly backed up the vehicle, pinning the man between the open door and the vehicle’s frame.

He then fell and was dragged about 10 to 15 feet before he was dislodged, according to the sheriff’s office. But once he was free, Berry allegedly ran over his shoulder and narrowly missed his head.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies attempted to find Berry, but were unsuccessful until she turned herself into the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Berry has been released from the York County Jail in Alfred on $1,000 bail.