Two teenagers were injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over near mile 66 on Interstate 95 on Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was a female minor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who had a driver’s permit, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While northbound at around 7:23 a.m. near Gray, the driver attempted to change lanes and did not see another vehicle in the passing lane, officials said. She attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle in the passing lane and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times off the highway.





The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the vehicle then came to rest on the lower half of her body, according to officials.

The driver was taken by LifeFlight to the Maine Medical Center in Portland, and was in critical condition, Moss said.

The passenger, a female minor from Lewiston who also had only a driver’s permit, had a head wound, but was not seriously injured. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.