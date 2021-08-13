Two people who fled the state to allegedly evade law enforcement were arrested on Friday morning in Tennessee.

Neil Roy Canney, 52, and Selena Canney, 49, allegedly broke into a Buckfield house and assaulted a 67-year-old man at the residence on July 27, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Neil and Selena Canney allegedly broke into the house and held the resident at gunpoint. The man had reportedly been beaten with a gun, and suffered from multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Both Neil Canney and Selena Canney were considered armed and dangerous by Maine authorities. An investigation by Maine law enforcement found information that led officials to believe that the couple had fled to Hampton, Tennessee.

On Friday morning, deputies from Tennessee’s Carter County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle believed to belong to the Canneys parked on the side of the road, and located a tent believed to belong to Neil and Selena Canney down a nearby trail, according to officials.

Neil Canney and Selena Canney were taken into custody on Friday morning. Officials found two handguns at the tent site.

Both have been charged as fugitives from justice. Carter County affidavits also led to a charge of a convicted felon possessing a firearm for Neil Canney.

Both Neil Canney and Selena Canney will make appearances at the Tennessee State Court, before facing extradition to Maine.