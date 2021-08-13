This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 215 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 72,333, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 72,118 on Thursday.

Of those, 52,545 have been confirmed positive, while 19,788 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A woman in her 60s from Aroostook County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 904.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,961. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,587 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.61 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 540.44.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 171.6, up from 161 a day ago, up from 111 a week ago and up from 27.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,198 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 16.42 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,607), Aroostook (2,082), Cumberland (17,880), Franklin (1,441), Hancock (1,483), Kennebec (6,839), Knox (1,247), Lincoln (1,164), Oxford (3,766), Penobscot (6,809), Piscataquis (645), Sagadahoc (1,514), Somerset (2,408), Waldo (1,329), Washington (1,002) and York (14,116) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 846 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 778,931 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 824,626 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 36,306,963 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 619,093 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.