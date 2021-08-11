A Waterboro man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter after fatally hitting two people with his car outside of a restaurant in late July.

Charles Stoddard, 64, was arrested at his home on a warrant Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. on July 31, a car driven by Stoddard went off the Skokosis Trail, and hit the sign of the Cozi Corner Cafe as well as Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, who were sitting outside of the restaurant with their families. Stoddard’s car continued further and hit a truck, police said





Schepis and Stephenson died at the scene.

Stoddard is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Additional charges are anticipated to include aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence causing a fatality as well as possession of a scheduled W Drug, police said.