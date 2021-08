A man who was killed in a house fire in Portland last week has been identified.

David G. Goodell, 74, died in a fire at 107 Broadway around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. His partner, 53-year-old Mary Ann Larrabee, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Portland Police Department.

The house did not have smoke detectors, officials said.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office has not determined the cause of the fire, and is continuing to investigate.