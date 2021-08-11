Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

There have been 360 more coronavirus cases reported across Maine since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 901.

Gov. Janet Mills is considering issuing a vaccine mandate for health care workers after a Waldo County hospital in Belfast and Maine Medical Center in Portland reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

Community transmission is rising throughout the state, and all but three of Maine’s counties fall under U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking recommendations.

For many in Aroostook County, the new requirements mean the days of traveling quickly back and forth are over — at least for now.

The changes include allowing up to five days for delivery of First-Class domestic letters — the most common type of mail — instead of three days.

That will allow for seamless foot and bike traffic connection from Ohio Street all the way to downtown.

Southern Aroostook Community School and Wisdom Middle/High School are the first districts in Aroostook County to require masks when school goes back in session.

PLUS: Teachers should be required to get COVID vaccines, Anthony Fauci says

Commissioners said that John Hiatt’s arrests on child pornography and stalking charges make it impossible for him to fulfill his duties.

It is likely not a fatal blow for the project, since CMP and Hydro-Quebec, which will supply the energy to the New England grid, could find another way around if the lease was tossed.

PLUS: “CMP corridor referendum seeks to retroactively change the rules. That’s no way to make law,” former Maine conservation officials Richard Anderson and Richard Barringer write in their opinion piece.

Portland police are still investigating 13 open homicides. Some date back more than 30 years.

A sizable number of lawmakers showed they were willing to set aside partisan pressures, eager to send billions to their states for rebuilding roads, broadband internet, water pipes and the public works systems that underpin much of American life.

PLUS: Senate OKs Democrats’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

In other Maine news

Maine is returning Down East land to Passamaquoddy Tribe

Former Milo school official accused of sexually assaulting student

Murderer convicted in 1983 slaying of hitchhiker dies at Charleston facility

University of Maine at Augusta seeking approval for interim president

Woman dies in Dover-Foxcroft crash

Holden native lands every golfer’s dream job

Herring fishing off Maine to shut down for 2 months