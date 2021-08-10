U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defiantly lashed out at Twitter on Tuesday after being suspended for a week for posting comments about COVID-19 the site labeled “misleading.”

The Georgia Republican says she won’t stop repeating what the social media company says are lies spread by anti-vaxxers about the lifesaving shots.

“I refuse to be silenced about these important life changing issues,” Greene said in a statement to reporters. “Twitter won’t allow any discussion of the truth.”





Greene doubled down on her earlier post attacking vaccines and masks to limit the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

Twitter slapped a “MISLEADING” tag on the message and limited users from retweeting or interacting with it. Greene was later suspended from posting messages for a week, CNN first reported.

“The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said.

It’s the third time Twitter has punished Greene, who regularly pushes the envelope with her comments online. The previous violations drew only 12-hour suspensions.

Anyone who violates the site’s policies against spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic five times risks permanent suspension.

Twitter won’t say how many times Greene has broken the rules.

Story by Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News