Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-70s from north to south, with fog and clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. today. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Maine CDC is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the Waldo County Hospital, where five people have been sickened. The Maine Medical Center in Portland has also seen nine coronavirus cases in its emergency staff.





More than 80 percent of Mainers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while more than 50 percent of youths aged 12 to 19 have been fully inoculated.

Paul Butler is accused of driving his truck into a concrete barrier at Bass Park, causing his driver’s side airbag to deploy, and then of driving down Main Street before being stopped by police a couple of blocks away.

The move comes as the delta variant spreads across Maine and the country. The rule will apply to all students and teachers, including those who are vaccinated, when students go back to school on Sept. 1.

Cars lined up along the northern terminus of Interstate 95 at Houlton’s port of entry into Canada Monday, the first day in more than 16 months that most Americans could cross the border since the pandemic struck.

Despite months of family separation and huge disruption to the local economy, many St. John Valley residents are still reluctant to “go across.”

Five collisions have happened since the beginning of the year in the area near Whitefield, which has a significant Amish population.

Mary Lee, 64, accused a supervisor and at least one co-worker of making comments that have created a hostile work environment for the past seven years.

A new U.N. report on climate change is drawing renewed calls for sweeping action in Maine. Science and advocacy organizations said a state plan unveiled in December is a good start, but more needs to be done to prevent dire consequences of climate change in Maine.

In other Maine news

Angus King and Chellie Pingree back bill to make government buy only US-grown flowers

Man arrested in decade-old unsolved killing in Portland

Janet Mills’ hiring of veteran energy lawyer praised by top utility critic

3 people suffer an electric shock at Eddington pool

Hiker rescued from Bald Mountain

$100,000 bail set for man charged in weekend Bangor bar shooting

Consolidated Communications union workers reach contract agreement

Owner of Ellsworth art studio arrested after being accused of groping 13-year-old girl