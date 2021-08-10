University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about using electric pressure cookers to make quick and easy meals from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Just in time for busy back-to-school schedules, Quick Meals Using an Electric Pressure Cooker will demonstrate how to make meatloaf, mashed potatoes, rice and rice pudding. Participants will receive recipes before the workshop and can cook along in real time.



Registration is required to receive the recipes and class link; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/quick-meals-using-an-electric-pressure-cooker/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.