WATERVILLE — A special initiative at Corpus Christi Parish (Notre Dame Church in Waterville and St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow) will not only help teens in need of shoes but will also offer participants and donors 30 chances to win a prize.

All parishioners and community members are invited to participate in “Sneaker Fest” starting on Sept. 1 and running through the month. With a $5 donation, participants will be entered into a daily drawing for a variety of prizes, including $50 gift cards to Maine businesses and restaurants, subscriptions to newspapers, and even special opportunities like having flowers at the Mass of your choosing for the intentions of your choice. Additional entries can be purchased for $5 each.

Though each day will bring a prize winner, participation will be its own reward as all the proceeds will go towards the purchase of sneakers for local teenagers in need as school approaches.





“Sneaker Fest” is sponsored, in part, by the Knights of Columbus, Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, and Gallant Funeral Home. Gift card and package donations come from a variety of Maine businesses including the Ice Cream Shoppe, Olympia Sports, Hannaford, Engine 5 Bakehouse, John’s Market, Flagship Cinema, Village Market, Belanger’s Drive In, Sunrise Bagel and Sunset Greenhouse.

If you are able to participate, call 207-872-2281 or email ccmoffice@gwi.net. You can also send a check (made payable to Corpus Christi Parish) to: Corpus Christi Parish, 17 S. Garand Street, Winslow, ME 04901. Please place “Sneaker Fest” in the memo line. Entries can also be dropped into the collection basket at any parish Mass.