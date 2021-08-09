Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In defense of my wife

To members of the anti-Nordic Aquafarms group who disagree with the unanimous decision made by the Belfast City Council recently, please be kind. Don’t insult, misquote or worse, threaten your elected officials. And, no, I can assure people that my wonderful wife Brenda of almost 30 years and her colleagues on the City Council are not bought by corporations.

An independent thinker and a small Main Street entrepreneur, Brenda is a kind-hearted person that truly wants what is best for the citizens of Belfast. Like her colleagues, she attends countless hours of monthly meetings after carefully reviewing briefings on a myriad of complex issues. She, and only she decides on how she will vote, sometimes in agreement with her colleagues, sometimes very much against the majority. She has earned her seat and respect on the council. As many expected, she has brought peace after several tumultuous council years and her kind and supportive approach is widely appreciated by people working for the city.





You have the right to be opposed to the Nordic aquaculture project and this despite the overwhelming community, business and state support (including on both sides of the political aisle). The anti-Nordic group absolutely have the right to organize, submit scripted opinion pieces to local papers, online and emails, hire lawyers and make their case in court — as they have for the last three and half years. They and the citizens of Belfast will also be able to run for and/or freely cast their votes in the next municipal elections.

In the meantime, Brenda will continue to respectfully and ethically represent the citizens of Belfast for which she was elected by a wide margin in 2019. Anti-Nordic folks, please return the same favor.

Thierry H. Bonneville

Belfast

Bar Harbor blues

It seems to me that someone’s civil rights are being violated in Bar Harbor. How can the people there say who can or can not come into their town, simply because there are just too many of you?

I think that freedom of movement is a basic civil right of all people. You can always move where it is less crowded.

Doug Pooler

Dexter

Wary of imminent domain

The article in the Aug. 5 BDN about Belfast using eminent domain to take private property for the benefit of those who want to build a salmon farm makes reference to the Supreme Court case Kelo v. New London, Connecticut.

That was one of the court’s most dangerous decisions. It effectively turned the words “for public use” in the 5th and 14th Amendments into “whatever anyone with enough money and influence can concoct”.

Dissenting Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor expressed it thus: “Any property may now be taken for the benefit of another private party, but the fallout from this decision will not be random. The beneficiaries are likely to be those citizens with disproportionate influence and power in the political process, including large corporations and development firms. As for the victims, the government now has license to transfer property from those with fewer resources to those with more. The Founders cannot have intended this perverse result. ‘That alone is just government,’ wrote James Madison, ‘which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his own.'”

Be very afraid.

Charles A. Potratz

Mercer