Fifteen months ago, when COVID-19 shut down businesses around the world, advertising in newspapers collapsed just as the public’s need for information exploded.

So we asked our readers for support. You, and more than 650 other people, stepped forward to support the Bangor Daily News with $60,000 in donations and a steady stream of letters and emails of encouragement. We were floored, and grateful. You told us that fact-based reporting matters, that you rely on local journalism, that you’d never want to be without the BDN. You stood with us in support of local journalism, which is essential to healthy local communities. And in 2020, “healthy” meant something really, really personal.

Since then, here’s what we’ve done.

This is only a snapshot of the daily work of the Bangor Daily News.





In the coming year, BDN journalists will push tirelessly to gather the facts and follow local stories wherever they lead. We’ll chronicle the endurance and uniqueness of our communities, hold the powerful to account, and seek the answers that matter to you.

But local news is still in crisis. To better serve our audience, we’ve followed readers to the platforms they prefer. Digital platforms make it possible to reach more readers than ever, but they also limit what we can earn from advertising and subscriptions. To strengthen the Bangor Daily News for the future, we need to recruit supporters who have a stake in local news, and build that future together. That’s where you come in.

Your support, in any amount, will help keep us on track to fulfill this vision, report on these important topics, and be a reliable source of facts, analysis and diverse opinion in Maine.

Will you stand with us? We won’t let you down.

How to donate online: Visit https://bangordailynews.com/support

How to donate by check: Please print and fill out this form, and send it with your check to:

Bangor Daily News – donations

1 Merchants Plaza

P.O. Box 1329

Bangor, ME 04402

The Bangor Daily News is not a 501(c)(3) organization, and so your donation is not tax deductible. No services or products will be rendered to you in exchange for your donation.