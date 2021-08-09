PORTLAND — Maine Medical Center says it reported a COVID-19 outbreak to the Maine CDC last Thursday.

The hospital says the outbreak consisted of nine employees in its Emergency Department, including staff who were fully vaccinated.

Maine Medical Center has tested its entire Emergency Department team and says it will continue to test them regularly.





They say they have contacted all patients exposed to the outbreak and so far none of them have tested positive.

Maine Medical Center recently updated its visitor policy because of the recent spread of COVID-19 in the community.