CAMDEN — The Shotwell Drive-In will feature a special pre-release showing of “Cryptozoo” directed by graphic novelist Dash Shaw, on Thursday, Aug. 12, and 90’s Christopher Guest mockumentary, “Waiting for Guffman,” Saturday, Aug. 14. Both screenings will start at 8 p.m.

Visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Shaw’s vibrant, fantastical animated feature “Cryptozoo,” follows cryptozookeepers through a hand-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a Baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. Featuring the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, “Cryptozoo” is written and directed by Shaw, with Jane Samborski directing the stunning animation. This is a special pre-release screening! The film is aimed at teenagers and adults.

“Waiting for Guffman” is a 1996 American mockumentary comedy film written by Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy. Guest’s sly blend of documentary techniques and sketch-comedy-style dialogues leads the viewer to seemingly familiar but utterly surreal episodes. When the town of Blaine, Missouri, approaches its sesquicentennial, there’s only one way to celebrate: with a musical revue called “Red, White, and Blaine.” Hoping the show will be his ticket back to Broadway, impresario Corky St. Clair (Christopher Guest) rounds up a cast of enthusiastic but untalented locals (Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey, Fred Willard) to perform his masterwork. But, when Corky reveals that theater agent Mort Guffman will attend the opening, things really kick into high gear.

The Shotwell Summer Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open an hour before the scheduled start time. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Restrooms are available on site.