ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant proposals from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at http://www.mainecf.org.





Recent grantees include:



• Portland Lyric Theater, to install an air purification system to improve indoor air quality, preparing for safe opening



• Saco River Theatre, to complete construction of staff/performer restrooms in the basement of the building



• Waldo Theatre Inc., to purchase and install essential flame-retardant stage masking curtains and the required stage rigging.

An anonymous couple, who recognized the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts, established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005.

If you would like more information about the fund, please contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at 207-412-2002 or by e-mail at lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.