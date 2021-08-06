This story will be updated.

HOULTON, Maine — Workers for the Canadian Border Services Agency began a work-to-rule strike early Friday morning.

In a work-to-rule strike, workers remain on the job, but only work the minimum amount that is required by the letter of the law.

The strike comes just three days before Canada is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Americans. Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union, which represent border workers, have warned that the strike could lead to delays for travelers if it continues into Monday.

While the strike has officially taken effect, mediation with border services and bargaining teams from the unions were still ongoing, according to Public Service Alliance spokesperson Jeffrey Vallis.

“Our bargaining team representing CBSA employees has been in mediation with CBSA and Treasury all night and through to this morning, and we’re giving them a bit more time to negotiate at the table,” Vallis said. “In the meantime, work-to-rule actions are underway at border crossings and airports across the country.”