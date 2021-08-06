Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 900.

Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in Aroostook County because of rising COVID-19 infections there.





The College of the Atlantic has become the most recent school to require vaccinations for students ahead of the fall semester.

South Thomaston has agreed to use federal COVID-19 relief money to offer $200 for people to get vaccinated.

A growing mob hauled the Courtney brothers into a livestock pavilion, where they were covered in hot molasses and feathered despite cries to stop.

Bail conditions include Hiatt having no contact with minors, not to be at schools, playgrounds or anywhere where minors congregate and not to possess any device that can connect to the internet.

People from all over the country funded Amazon lists, and included personal donations of everything from money to classroom supplies and outdoor winter clothing for students to wear during recess.

The sale of the Coastal Resources of Maine plant had been slated to occur by June 30 but has been continuously delayed due to Pennsylvania-based company Delta Thermo Energy’s financing issues.

Ownership of the mudflat is critical because it’s where a Norwegian aquaculture company wants to bury the outfall and intake pipes to get from its planned $500 million land-based fish farm to Penobscot Bay.

Residents of the small border town are fed up with swarms of flies that have invaded their homes and yards and taken the fun out of their summers for the past two years.

In other Maine news

Bangor State Fair opening pushed to Friday because of rain

Caribou man killed in wrong-way crash on Maine Turnpike

4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease detected in Bangor area

Man dies in Auburn after he became trapped under an excavator

Lewiston’s 1st Somali-American council member will not run for reelection

Man found dead in Lewiston

Man with samurai sword in high school parking lot fight gets 5 days in jail

4 with UMaine ties look forward to Canadian Football League openers

WABI hires sports director with same name as UMaine’s new hockey coach