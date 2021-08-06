WATERVILLE — Corpus Christi Parish will utilize a popular Maine dessert to raise money for students in need of supplies in advance of the start of school next month.

A blueberry pie sale will be held in the hall of Notre Dame Church, located on 116 Silver Street in Waterville, on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The pies are $18 each and can be reserved in advance by calling the parish office at 207-872-2281 before Wednesday, Aug. 11. The pies can then be picked up at the church hall on Aug. 15.

The sale is being organized by the St. Theresa Ladies Guild of Corpus Christi Parish. The group acts through its members to support, empower, and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership, and service. Various fundraisers over the course of the year benefit students in high school and college, homeless shelters, and local families in need.





The proceeds from the blueberry sale will help fund the ladies’ Backpack Project, which raises money for the purchase of school supplies and backpacks for local children.

The guild meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Notre Dame Church from 6-8 p.m., and all are welcome to attend the meetings. For more information about the guild, the project, or the sale, call 207-872-2281.