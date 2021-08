ORONO — The Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Yard Sale and Auction takes place on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 168 Forest Avenue. Gate opens at 3 p.m. with the auction at 6 p.m. Hot dogs, strawberry and blueberry shortcakes, popcorn, chips, ice cream bars, soda and water will be available. Bring your reusable bags. COVID restrictions will be in place. Masks will be required and provided.

