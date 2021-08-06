“Fun-raiser” benefits the Basil Burwell Community Theater

BELFAST –– The Belfast Maskers are inviting patrons to ‘Eat, Drink and Buy Art’ at their Gala Art Auction at The Bazz, 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 13. The fundraiser will benefit the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street – home to the Maskers and available to other performing artists. Affordable artwork by the late Gary Hinte and many noted local artists has been donated for the event. There will be refreshments, live music and a silent auction during the social hour, followed by a live auction at 7 p.m., conducted by celebrity auctioneer, Mayor Eric Sanders. One hundred percent of auction sales will benefit The Bazz.

Hinte, who proclaimed himself the “World’s Greatest Artist,” spent 60 years painting murals and sets in Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Mexico and Belfast. He was known for telling stories with oil paint in dramatic landscapes, whimsical and political themes, and fabulous theatrical art. Over the course of five years, Hinte created dozens of atmospheric images and set pieces for the Maskers plays. In 2018, Hinte and his wife, Carol, moved to Cuernavaca, Mexico, where Hinte lost his life to COVID-19 early this year. The paintings up for auction were his legacy to the theater that he so passionately supported.

“Gary loved the Belfast Maskers and the community that surrounds it. During his time with us he, and his wife Carol, worked tirelessly to get our non-profit organization to a place where we could obtain a home (theater) of our own,” said Sasha Kutsy, Belfast Maskers president of the Board.

Kutsy announced that 100 percent of auction sales will go to the Basil Burwell Community Theater, which was named for the man who co-founded the Belfast Maskers in 1987.

Many noted local artists have also donated artwork for the auction, including Stew Henderson, Neil Parent, Gail Wartell, David Estey, Liv Kristin Robinson, Nell Moore, Kris Engman, Jerri Finch, Lee Parent, Mark Kelly, Penny Lin, Susan Tobey White, Colette Shumate Smith and Ed Nadeau. Also available are restaurant gift certificates and personal offerings such as a sailboat ride with Capt. Tom Maycock and a Tamale-making cooking class with Wendy Schweikert.

Patrons may drop-in for an art preview at the theater from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 12. Only 100 tickets will be sold for the evening, $10 each, available online at www.belfastmaskers.com/events For more call 207-619-3256.