SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Artist and children’s book author Rebekah Raye will be at the

Gilley on Friday, Aug. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m .to teach an art workshop for kids age 8 and older.



Young artists will choose a bird on display at the museum – from a carving by Wendell Gilley, or from one of the 60 pieces of art in our Birds in Art summer exhibition – and then work with Raye to create the environment they think the bird would be most happy living in. Cost is $20, and reservations are required. Spaces are limited so sign up today at

http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/LOVwo





“I have been excited to be close to animals and birds in their habitats from an early age. I am constantly inspired with their relationships to us and to each other,” says Raye. “I think art engages learning, inspiring the imagination, the intellect, and the emotions through interpretation. Wendell Gilley’s approach to making art through education about birds and nature does that exactly. First to understand the topic of birds in nature and how they are regarded, then to make one’s own view in many different styles and ways to share with others helps us all, that we might learn more and feel more for those subjects. It is way of being more connected.”

Raye is an artist beloved for her bird and animal paintings and sculpture, derived from

her affinity with the natural world around her studio in East Blue Hill, Maine. Her award-winning children’s books include “The Very Best Bed,” “Bear-ly There,” “The Secret Pool,” and “Swimming Home.” She has also collaborated with Kimberly Ridley on “The Secret Bay” and “They Secret Pool.” She lives close to nature in Blue Hill with her husband and animals both domestic and wild. Her paintings and sculpture are in galleries throughout Maine.