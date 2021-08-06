CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of live performances at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, presents Sara Trunzo 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 13. The singer-songwriter and food system organizer’s one-set concert is sponsored by First National Bank.

Trunzo’s no-frills, no-nonsense lyrics cut to the bone of the struggles of rural people in the Northeast. An alt-country/Americana artist from Unity, and co-founder of Veggies For All and Waldo County Bounty, Trunzo spent time pre-pandemic in Nashville. Her debut EP, 2017’s “Thanks Birdie,” was followed by the LP “Dirigo Attitude,” which reached No. 22 on the Folk Alliance International chart in 2019. Its lead single, “Food and Medicine” reached No. 3 and won first prize at the 2018 Maine Songwriters Association contest. Trunzo’s third record, “Cabin Fever Dream,” is set to be released next month.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house currently uses a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a mask in the building is requested.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.