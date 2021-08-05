Quirk Motor City’s short stay at the Senior American Legion baseball Northeast Regional tournament ended Thursday with a 5-2 loss to Newport, Rhode Island.

The Bangor-based Maine champions ended its season with an 18-5 record overall, 0-2 in the double-elimination regional held at Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

The game’s start was delayed by approximately an hour before Timothy McGuire of the Rhode Island team hit an RBI double off Quirk Motor City starter Tanner Evans and scored on a fielder’s choice by Ryan Andrade to give Rhode Island a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.





The lead grew to 3-0 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Connor Freitas before rain came to Fitton Field and forced the game’s stoppage for approximately two hours.

Quirk Motor City threatened coming out of the rain in the top of the fourth as Alex Tash hit a leadoff double down the left-field line and Evans was hit by a pitch. Ben Spear flew out to center with Tash and Evans each moving up a base before Silas Graham lined out to second base and Rhode Island caught Evans off the base for an inning-ending double play.

Rhode Island added two runs in the bottom of the inning as John Maas hit an RBI double and scored on Pierce Clare’s single to make it 5-0.

Quirk Motor City scored its first run of the tournament in the top of the sixth. Tash and Evans hit back-to-back singles, and Tash scored on a throwing error after Spear’s fielder’s choice grounder forced Evans out at second base.

Walks to Jack Mason, Kaiden Crowley and Joe D’Angelo loaded the bases for Quirk Motor City with one out in the seventh.

Tash hit a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop, and while Mason scored the play ended the game as Rhode Island secured a forceout at second base and then caught Crowley between third and home for the final out.