The York County Jail administrator who was dismissed from his position in June has filed an appeal and a civil suit against the county and a number of officials who were connected to the dismissal, the Courier-Post reported.

Michael Vitiello was released from his position on June 23 due to his lack of oversight on mask wearing policies in the jail. It led to more than 80 inmates, staff and their relatives testing positive for the virus after a staffer attended a Millinocket wedding that led to more than 170 coronavirus cases.

The appeal and suit, filed on July 28, alleges “pretextual, arbitrary and capricious conduct by the defendants in the biased and prejudicial hearing into the recommendation to terminate Plaintiff,” the newspaper reported.





The suit also alleges that there was other motivation for those involved to oust him from the position, that there was a lack of just cause for his removal from the position and that there was not enough substantial evidence for a majority of allegations that were made against him.

Vitiello also alleges that he was not given due process, in violation of the Maine Constitution.

He asked that he be reinstated to the position of York County Jail administrator, back pay for wages and benefits is awarded to him and compensatory and punitive damages along with full costs including attorney fees, according to the complaint filed by his attorney, the newspaper reported.