A Blue Hill man was charged with two counts of child endangerment on Monday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Kanyon Grover, 25, of Blue Hill was arrested after Blue Hill residents noticed two young children walking by themselves along Rt. 172.

The children, a 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were escorted by a community member to the nearby Blue Hill salt and sand shed, where they waited for police to respond. Once police arrived, they were able to talk to the children and determine where they lived.

The Department of Health and Human services also responded to the call to ensure that the children were safe.

Grover told police that he had no idea that the children had wandered outside by themselves. He was arrested without incident, and will make an appearance in the Ellsworth Unified Court on Oct. 5.

The case is under investigation.