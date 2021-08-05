Mainers who have longed to return to the Bangor State Fair for the first time in two years will have to wait another day.

Anthony Vail, the general manager for the Cross Insurance Center, said Thursday that the fair’s opening was pushed back until noon Friday because of the weather.

The Bangor area was forecast to get between a quarter and half inch of rain Thursday afternoon, with more to follow after sundown.





The fair was set to return in a scaled-back form after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year’s fair will feature only rides, games and food vendors, while agricultural events, truck and tractor pulls, the demolition derby, live music and the petting zoo may not return until 2022.

As of Thursday, Vail said there haven’t been any changes to the fair’s scheduled hours for Saturday and Sunday.

The fair’s vaccine clinic, operated by University of New England School of Pharmacy students and pharmacists and Northern Light Health, also was canceled Thursday and is set to take place as scheduled Friday, according to Chris Rose, a spokesperson for the university,

An information booth will run from 2 to 4 p.m., while vaccine doses will be administered from 2 to 3 p.m., Rose said Thursday.