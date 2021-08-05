Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 126 more cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday and no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 900.

Eight counties fell under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking recommendation on Wednesday. Waldo County, with a population just under 40,000, has seen 146 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week and continues to see the highest rates of community transmission.





The University of Maine System announced that all students would be expected to show proof that they received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine before classes start in the fall.

Nursing home staff shortages have long been a problem in Maine, driven by a rapidly aging population heavily reliant on a pool of low-wage workers.

“I am deeply troubled by the allegations against John Hiatt,” Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas said. “While John will have his day in court, he should do what is best for his community and resign from all political positions immediately.”

PLUS: John Hiatt faces $1,000 bail on child porn charge

One resident installed a game camera near the pile of food to see what animals were eating, and so far there have been images of deer, coyotes, bears and “a lot of rats.”

His return to politics marks the sixth time in the past seven election cycles that the Republican has run for high office in Maine.

PLUS: What’s different for Bruce Poliquin and Jared Golden ahead of a possible 2022 rematch

Work is expected to be completed this week on the new athletic field at Cameron Stadium. The project was conceived more than a decade ago.

Once a county is designated as seeing “substantial” or “high” transmission, residents are protected from evictions for at least two weeks.

“Billy Summers” tells the story of a hitman with a heart of gold who takes what he hopes will be one last job.

Joe Fagnano’s confidence isn’t shaken by a preseason poll that last month ranked the Black Bears ninth out of the 12 teams in their conference.

This well-armed predator has perfected the art of natural camouflage. And it’s carrying the corpses of its kill.

