SCARBOROUGH — Though the calendar may say, “August,” Town & Country Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Animal Refuge of Greater Portland for the second consecutive year to designate the month as DOGUST. During the month, the credit union will highlight different dogs up for adoption at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, and make a contribution to support ARLGP each week, as well.

In July, the credit union celebrated the second anniversary of being the first financial institution in Maine to offer a special pet loan to cover expected and unexpected expenses associated with having a pet(s) including adoption for specialty breeds. “Since introducing our Pet Loan in July 2019, we have provided nearly 250 pet loans at various amounts ranging from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. Pet ownership is very strong in Maine and, often times, it is the unexpected expenses that our pet loan is utilized for, and our members appreciate having it available. We recognize that pets are part of the family and our pet loans help ease the financial burden, just like other loans do,” stated David Libby, president and CEO of the credit union.

Jon Paradise, SVP of communications, marketing and community outreach at TCFCU, said the credit union’s support of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland aligns with “our local commitment and our reputation as a pet-friendly organization. When we partnered with ARLGP for the first-ever DOGUST in 2020, it was a great way to provide support during the pandemic. Both organizations had so much fun that we decided to do it again. In addition, fundraising remains a challenge for non-profits, such as ARLGP, so this not only offers financial support but raises awareness, too.”





To really reinforce the designation of August as DOGUST, the credit union will also be giving away Sea DOGS tickets all month long through various social media contests, and highlighting the ARLGP in each post.

For information about DOGUST, visit Town & Country’s Facebook page. To learn more about the Pet Loan, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.