BRUNSWICK — John O’Neill has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as assistant vice president, community banking relationship manager. In this role, he helps entrepreneurs in Central Maine find the right financing and deposit solutions for their small businesses.

O’Neill has more than 13 years of financial services experience. He began his career in banking in 2008 as a branch specialist at Granite State Credit Union. O’Neill later served as a branch manager for TD Bank, Northway Bank, and most recently, Service Credit Union.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing from Lyndon State College.

O’Neill lives in Topsham.