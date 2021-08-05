The Maine Community Foundation announces recipients of the Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Aroostook County. The fund provides renewable support to graduating seniors of high schools in Aroostook County who are pursuing post-secondary education.

A total of $195,000 was awarded to 26 students. Renewal recipients are Katelyn Amero, Mapleton; Graham Berry, Ashland; Riley Clough, Fort Fairfield; Danika Deschaine, Van Buren; Olivia Gervais, Frenchville; Keegan Gentle, Benjamin Grant, Grace Johnson and Alexander Wilde, Houlton; Richard Goupille and Joy Wang, Presque Isle; Mandy Li, Kaitlyn Martin and Madison Nadeau, Madawaska; Christina Skidgel, Caribou; and Daniel Wortman, Oxbow.

First-time Tongren scholarship awardees are Hailee Cunningham, Ashland; Jordan Duplessie, Caribou; Drew Foley, Smyrna Mills; Isaac Lee, Smyrna; Brenna LeVasseur, Fort Fairfield; Carter Quist and Edie Shea, Caribou; Sabra Scott, Houlton; Logan Tapley, Monticello; and Allison Winship, Hodgdon.





The students will be attending University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Southern Maine, Thomas College, Northern Maine Community College, Husson University, University of Maine Augusta, University of Maine, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas College, University of New Hampshire, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Farmington, Bowdoin College and Brown University.

A Houlton native, Sally Stetson Tongren (1936-2014) bequeathed nearly $4.8 million to the Maine Community Foundation in 2016 to endow scholarship funds for students in Aroostook and Washington counties. Tongren’s father Albert K. Stetson was the owner/publisher of the Aroostook Pioneer, the first weekly newspaper in The County. She attended Houlton schools, Oak Grove Academy in Vassalboro, and Wellesley College. She and her husband, Hale N. Tongren, lived most of their adult lives in Virginia where he taught at George Mason University.

The next deadline for applications is May 15, 2022. Applications and guidelines are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.