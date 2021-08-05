SEBEC — On Thursday, Aug. 12 the Sebec Village Associates will host a meet and greet with author Jay Alden Bailey at the Sebec Reading Room, 665 Sebec Village Road.

Alden Bailey has published two “Mudflap” books which have been extremely well-reviewed, “Mudflap” and “Mudflap The Gloves Come Off”. You don’t know what a “Mudflap” is? Let’s leave this to him to explain, but you will find his concept extremely fascinating and quite interesting. Alden Bailey is an engaging speaker and you will enjoy this opportunity to converse with him.

The Sebec Village Associates will serve whoopie pies and beverages.