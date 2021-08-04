Bangor native Derek Damon, who is 42nd on the University of Maine men’s hockey team’s all-time career scoring list, has been named an assistant coach for the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders.

The Heartlanders, based in Coralville, an Iowa City suburb, are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild. That level of hockey is equivalent to Double-A baseball.

Damon was the associate coach and director of player development for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League last season, his first after retiring from a 14-year, professional career which included stops in five European countries. He also played in the American Hockey League and the ECHL before departing for Europe.





Damon, who played at Bangor’s John Bapst High School before transferring to Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston, concluded his UMaine career with 111 points on 51 goals and 60 assists in 160 games. He was second only to Bowdoinham’s Mike McHugh (152 points) in scoring among Maine natives. He played in four NCAA Tournaments and two Frozen Fours at UMaine.

The 40-year-old Damon, who is married with three children, will be working for head coach Gerry Fleming, his head coach with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades in 2006-07 and 07-08.

“Derek brings an array of skills and experience that will help our players develop and grow their talents,” Fleming said. “We are thrilled to have him join our staff and earn his first opportunity to coach in the ECHL.”