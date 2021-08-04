The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, also known as “America’s Tall Ship,” will be visiting Portland this weekend for the Maine bicentennial with cadets and crew as part of its summer training program.

The Eagle is scheduled to arrive in Portland at Ocean Gateway Terminal at 10 a.m. Friday, with a welcome ceremony to be hosted by the Maine Bicentennial Commission to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Eagle will be moored at the Ocean Gateway through Monday and will host free public tours on the following dates and times:





— 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday: Military and first responder tours

— 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday: Public tours

— 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday: Military and first responder tours

— 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Public tours

The Coast Guard said cameras and water bottles will be allowed, but large bags and backpacks are not permitted aboard the ship.

Parking is available on street and multiple commercial lots surrounding the venue.

Guests are required to wear masks for public tours aboard the Eagle.

At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service.

Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy curriculum.

This summer, Coast Guard Academy cadets completed a transatlantic voyage and experienced port calls in Azores, Iceland and Bermuda.

Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 22,300 square feet of sail and 6 miles of rigging.

The ship was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

Originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German navy, Eagle was a war reparation for the U.S. following World War II.

Eagle is homeported in New London, Connecticut.