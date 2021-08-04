This story will be updated.

One person is dead and another has been injured in a house fire in Portland.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a Broadway home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Portland Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman laying on the lawn. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

After knocking down the majority of the fire, the fire chief said crews went inside the home and found one person dead.

According to the Portland fire chief, the home did not have a working smoke detector.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene.

It took about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.