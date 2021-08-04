Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the state, with partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 255 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 900.

MaineHealth has been the first health agency to set a vaccination deadline, and will mandate that all workers receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1.

A coronavirus outbreak at a Mattawamkeag summer Bible camp has prompted an investigation from the Maine CDC.

The comments that prompted the letter include Bible references and criticisms of same-sex marriage and celebrating Pride in June.

PLUS: On Tuesday evening, William Shepherd said he would not be stepping down from his post and apologized for the posts, but said that he would not apologize for his religious beliefs.

John Hiatt had at least two computers that were seized as evidence by police in the initial investigation. One was a laptop owned by Penobscot County to be used for county business.

Another race between Poliquin and Golden would give Republicans the same top-ticket hopefuls that they had in 2014 with former Gov. Paul LePage running to return to the Blaine House against Gov. Janet Mills in 2022.

The last concert held at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor was on Aug. 28, 2019. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has kept the 16,000-seat venue on Bangor’s waterfront silent. That changes Thursday when country artist Luke Bryan takes the stage.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will open an online portal on Wednesday so small businesses can directly apply to have pandemic loans forgiven rather than going through their bank first.

St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor will inaugurate a new outpatient service center on Thursday that will allow patients greater access to same-day medical care and expand the organization’s laboratory and imaging services.

Tuukka Rask’s injury and Jaroslav Halak’s pandemic issues have opened the door for Jeremy Swayman to receive playing time with Boston.

In other Maine news

Maine native wants to completely film his next movie in his coastal hometown

Budget airline is adding new direct flights from Maine to Miami

Maine regulators are investigating Verizon’s phone numbering practices

Penobscot Nation wants to take its fight over water rights to the Supreme Court

Orono’s 1st recreational pot store clears last town hurdle

Brewer moves toward allowing recreational marijuana shops

Northern Light faces wide vaccine disparities across system as it plans inoculation requirement

Jackson Lab raises its minimum wage for 2nd time in 5 years

Passenger recounts capsizing of historic Maine schooner