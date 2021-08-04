ORONO — The University of Maine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias, announce new online Early College Career Pathways. Designed to introduce high school students to higher education and careers of interest, Early College Career Pathways are typically 15 credits, or five courses and allow students to make progress toward a university degree through a portfolio of courses.



Registration for fall classes is open until Aug. 23. Application information can be found at explorec.maine.edu.



As part of their commitment to affordability and access, UMaine and UMaine Machias partner with the Maine Department of Education to subsidize tuition in full. Students may earn dual credit for high school and college when they participate in the program. Currently, Maine public high school and home-schooled students are eligible for up to 12 credits per year tuition free. Students attending a private high school are eligible to enroll in Early College courses at a special reduced rate of $138.25/credit hour.







“This Early College pathway approach supports and encourages high school students to take college courses with a purpose, and is designed to link a portfolio of online courses that are aligned with specific degree programs and possible career paths,” says Patricia Libby, UMaine Division of Lifelong Learning associate dean. The University of Maine has added the following fully online career pathways to the Early College Program: Business; Childhood Development and Family Relations; Economics; Engineering; Environmental Horticulture; General Education Jump Start; Go Teach; Health and Wellness; Leadership, Society, and Politics; Nursing; Political Science; Psychology; and Sustainable Agriculture. A hybrid pathway, with on-site components, is available in Outdoor Leadership.



UMaine Machias offers fully online Early College Pathways in Business, Career Exploration, College Studies, Conservation Law, Creative Arts, Education (including Early Childhood, Elementary, Secondary and Special Education), Geographic Information Systems and Psychology. Hybrid pathways include Aquaculture, Health Professions, Outdoor Leadership and STEM.



For more information, contact Kari Suderley, UMaine Early College Program coordinator, at 207-581-8024, um.earlycollege@maine.edu or umaine.edu/earlycollege/pathways; or Christy Alley, UMaine Machias director of Early College, at 207-255-1268, ummearlycollege@maine.edu, machias.edu/earlycollege/pathways.