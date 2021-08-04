PORTLAND – Join the IFOB for our first in-person, open, educational program in over a year! Everyone is welcome — members, fellow employees and team members, future members — all! The world has changed in so many ways and there is a shift in leadership especially for the younger generations. Come out and learn about the “Circles of Influence”, along with strategies for application, the qualities of a “step up and step back” leader and identify areas of potential growth for you and your team. All with a cold beverage and delicious hors d’ouevres!

The educational event is on Thursday, Aug 12 from 4–6 p.m. at The Woodlands Club, 39 Woods St. Falmouth, ME 04105. It is complimentary for members of the IFOB and $35 for future(non) members. Register & RSVP at:https://bit.ly/3eJbG7m

There are paradoxes in leadership, and 2020 made them more visible. A leader needs to be humble, innovative, strategic, traditional, technology savvy, systems-minded, and cognizant of politics. Due to the many roles a leader plays, having others to help lead is critical today. Solving complex problems using other people’s thinking allows for actions and authority to be distributed. Bring your team and join us for interactive exercises to learn about connected intelligence.





We all know, employees play an important role in idea generation, task implementation, and monitoring. Engaging them results in quicker decision-making, rather than sending decisions “up the ladder.” This session, with engaging activities, will provide information to highlight concepts using the Circle of Influence to Selecting the Right People for the Right Place. Following this program, participants will discover why and how to put people in the right positions and some strategies to do so. Door prizes including a copy of Francis’ book Connected Leadership: Engage your workforce to lead themselves.

We’ll kick things off with a toast! We’ll have plenty of time to re-connect, network and to learn! Join us and let’s “re-enter” our worlds together!



This event is made possible by our generous sponsor: Baker Newman Noyes

About the Institute for Family-Owned Business:

Now in its 25th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business (IFOB) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, which represent about 80 percent of all businesses in Maine. Through consulting, seminars, workshops, and networking, the Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the unique managerial challenges associated with operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise. Additional information is available on the Institute’s website, www.fambusiness.org .

About the speaker:

Francis Eberle, PhD, is a leadership and organizational advisor, speaker and author. Francis believes that people development is business development. He helps leaders who want to grow their leadership skills in both public and private social enterprises. He has presented widely on leadership, organizational development, education policy in workshops and large venues.



After spending more than 25 years as an executive for non-profits, start-ups, and Board of Directors, Francis is uniquely positioned to help organizations collaborate and identify opportunity. He has successfully partnered with leaders and teams to improve their skills, solve complex problems, conduct research, grow financial and programmatic resources, and engage partners to work together toward common goals. He offers individual coaching, team development, and analytics for organizational performance improvement. He has coached and worked with teams in Maine companies and non-profits, and national companies.



Francis received a bachelor of science from Boston University, a masters from the University of Connecticut, and a PhD from Lesley University. He has also participated in a Harvard Business School of Executive Management Program. He has psychological certifications for a suite of assessments and for coaching and virtual facilitation.